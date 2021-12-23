'Order is of June, You Come Now': Court to Juhi Chawla on 5G Suit

Actor-environmental activist Juhi Chalwa has moved the Delhi High Court challenging the dismissal of her suit against the implementation of 5G in India.

The HC noted that the suit isn't urgent and listed it for 25 January. The bench comprising of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh said to the actor, "Order is of June. You come now. Six months have gone."

In the plea, Chawla and others have argued that the single judge imposed costs on the appellants after the plea was dismissed without any jurisdiction.

With respect to their concerns regarding the 5G rollout, the appellants stated, "Every day that the 5G trials are allowed to continue constitutes a distinct and imminent danger to the health of the people who reside in the vicinity of the area where the trials are being conducted," PTI reported.