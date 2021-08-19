Johnny Depp to Proceed With $50 Million Defamation Lawsuit Against Amber Heard

This is the second win for Johnny Depp. Previously, he had a ruling in his favour concerning the $7 million divorce settlement money that Heard had promised in donation to American Civil Liberties Union.

The Daily Mail states that Depp got his legal team to file paperwork in order to assure that the ALCU revealed that they the received the money since the actor was unsure if Heard had made the donation at all. The lawyers could only verify about $450,000 in donations. A judge ruled that the ACLU must release proof regarding the money Heard pledged.