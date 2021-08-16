Johnny Depp Alleges Hollywood Boycott: Absurdity of Media Mathematics

For context, Depp had sued The Sun, and executive editor Dan Wootton for libel after a 2018 article in the publication called him a "wife beater" while referring to Depp and Heard.

Last year, the court ruled that the publication proved the content of its article to be 'substantially true,' and the judge found that 12 of the 14 alleged incidents of domestic violence had occurred. This interview with Sunday Times marked the Pirates of the Caribbean star's first interaction after losing his libel case.

Johnny Depp also exited the Warner Bros' Fantastic Beasts franchise wherein he played the wizard Grindelwald, while MGM reportedly halted the US release of Minamata.