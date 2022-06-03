The Fallout of the Amber Heard-Johnny Depp Verdict Falls on #MeToo

The Amber Heard and Johnny Depp defamation trial reached its verdict on 1 May and the jury awarded Depp $10.4 million in damages. The jury deliberated over the allegations and evidence presented in court but outside court, the 'jury of social media' was in full swing.

As many expected, the fall-out of the verdict has fallen on the #MeToo movement, victims and survivors of abuse.

While the trial happened social media sites, especially Twitter, YouTube, and TikTok, were chock full of comic edits and “exposés” about Amber Heard (who has accused Depp of physical and sexual violence) from self-proclaimed armchair true-crime investigators and even people who wanted to ride the trends wave.