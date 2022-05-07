What The Onslaught Of Memes Means For the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial

Johnny Depp, for the most part, is being revered. Every sarcastic comment, laugh or smile is being celebrated. His Pirates of the Caribbean persona seems to shine through – a man who has been around for over three decades, has entertained the masses, can do no wrong. This is a culture of dispensing the nuances of the case to narrativise an image of the person – villainising one and idolising the other. Hero-worship , at its peak, as fans deride anyone who disagrees. As if the trial is some kind of a popularity contest – an archetypal film – not real-life events that affect real people. These memes shouldn't be packaged for our instant gratification – no matter how convincing or hilarious they may seem.



Yet, the memes are so self-righteous and contorted that they could sway any viewer who isn’t well versed with the case. The meme-ification is, after all, the commodification of abuse and violence – for quick click-baity content. But it’s important to remember that nobody knows the truth – except for the two of them. She has accused him of abuse and so has he – he is suing her for defamation and so is she. In the end, the culture of misogyny is fervent on the internet with a bonus of quick views. And an army of people unwilling to fact check their claims. Ultimately showing disinterest in the trial and more interest in what they want see, even if it isn't there.