Jigna Vora Speaks About Her Arrest That Inspired Hansal Mehta's 'Scoop'

One of the most talked-about shows of late is the Hansal Mehta-directorial Scoop. Starring Karishma Tanna, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in lead roles, the Netflix show is based on the Jigna Vora case. The murder of a veteran crime reporter J Dey (played by Prosenjit Chatterjee) thrusts one of his colleagues, Jigna (Karishma), into the nexus of police, media and the Mumbai underworld.

The Quint caught up with Jigna and Hansal to talk about the case and the show. When asked about why he chose to make a show based on this case and Jigna's memoir Hansal replied, "There were two things. First, I was fascinated with the character and I wanted to know more. I also felt that though the story is from 2011, it resonates with our current times. Every one of us today is as vulnerable to media trial as Jigna was at that time".