Interactive| Real-Life Inspirations Behind Characters in Hansal Mehta's 'Scoop'

Hansal Mehta’s latest series Scoop has garnered a positive response from critics and audiences alike. The show follows a female crime journalist Jagruti Pathak in her search for a top story that’ll give her the coveted page 1 byline. How, then, does she become the main accused in the murder of a senior journalist Jaideb Sen?

You might know that the show is inspired by Jigna Vora’s book 'Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison'; here’s a rundown of the people who seem to be inspirations behind the characters in Scoop (the slider images contrast the characters with the real-life inspirations):