Scoop: 'Never Did Crime Enter The Newsroom As It Did in The Jigna Vora Case'

Hindustan Times has always been a force to reckon with in the newspaper industry, but the one edition that eluded the daily was the highly-competitive Mumbai market. Mumbai and most of Maharashtra has been a Times of India territory. Yes, there were tabloids galore, but none of them could match the might of Times of India. HT was aiming to change that.

The activities of the underworld have always dominated the content of most Mumbai papers, second only to entertainment. So, when HT began planning to enter the Mumbai market in the early 2000s, the focus was on the crime and entertainment beats.