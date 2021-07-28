When Jayalalithaa Thought Aishwarya Rai Should Play Her in a Biopic

Two years before the interview, in 1997, Aishwarya Rai had played the role of Pushpavalli (and Kalpana) in the film Iruvar, inspited by the lives of J Jayalalithaa, MG Ramachandran, and M Karunanidhi. The film, directed by Mani Ratnam, also starred Mohanlal, Prakash Raj, Tabu, Revathi, and Gautami.

In 2019, it was announced that Kangana Ranaut will be playing the role of the actor-turned-politician Jayalalithaa in the film Thalaivi, directed by Vijay. In a tweet, Kangana had said that Simi Garewal’s interview with J Jayalalithaa helped her research.

Thalaivi was scheduled to release on 23 April but has been delayed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.