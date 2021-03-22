Kangana Releases Pics From 'Thalaivi', Shows Body Transformation
The trailer is scheduled to release on 23 March, coinciding with Kangana's birthday.
Ahead of the trailer release scheduled on Kangana Ranaut's birthday (23 March), the lead actor of Thalaivi released a few pictures from the biopic.
Thalaivi will follow the life and career of actor-turned-politician Jayalalithaa. Talking about the drastic weight changes she had to undergo for the character, Kangana shared photos on Twitter and wrote, "One day to go for the trailer launch of #Thalaivi. Gaining 20 kgs and losing it all back within a span of few months wasn’t the only challenge that I faced while filming this Epic Biopic, wait is getting over just in few hours Jaya will be your forever."
- 01/04
Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
- 02/04
A still from Thalaivi.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
- 03/04
Kangana Ranaut as politician Jayalalithaa.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
- 04/04
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Earlier, Kangana had shared pictures from the set and captioned, "Dear Vijay sir, as first half dubbing of #Thalaivi is over, only second half is left, this journey together is coming to an end, I never feel a sinking feeling that I feel as I think about it..."
Directed by A. L. Vijay, Thalaivi stars Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalithaa and Arvind Swami as M. G. Ramachandran. The movie also stars Prakash Raj and Bhagyashree in key roles. It is set to release on 23 April 2021 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.