Kangana Releases Pics From 'Thalaivi', Shows Body Transformation

Ahead of the trailer release scheduled on Kangana Ranaut's birthday (23 March), the lead actor of Thalaivi released a few pictures from the biopic.

Thalaivi will follow the life and career of actor-turned-politician Jayalalithaa. Talking about the drastic weight changes she had to undergo for the character, Kangana shared photos on Twitter and wrote, "One day to go for the trailer launch of #Thalaivi. Gaining 20 kgs and losing it all back within a span of few months wasn’t the only challenge that I faced while filming this Epic Biopic, wait is getting over just in few hours Jaya will be your forever."