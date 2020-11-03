Javed Akhtar Files Defamation Case Against Kangana Ranaut

Akhtar said that the video interview given by Ranaut has garnered views in lakhs, affecting his reputation

Lyricist Javed Akhtar has filed a defamation case against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut over her remark against him on various news channels and for dragging his name in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, LiveLaw reported.

In the complaint, that has been filed against Ranaut, Akhtar has alleged that her statement has caused harm to his reputation.

The renowned lyricist claims that Ranaut dragged his name unnecessarily in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case while giving an interview to a news channel.

Akhtar has asked for a defamation case to be registered against Ranaut under section 499 and 500 of IPC. The first hearing of the case has been kept for 3 December 2020, reported India Today.

Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.

The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.