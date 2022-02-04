Javed Akhtar Provides Details on Farhan & Shibani Dandekar's Wedding

Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Javed Akhtar has confirmed that his son Farhan Akhtar will tie the knot with Shibani Dandekar on 21 February. Farhan and Shibani have been in a relationship for nearly four years. Akhtar added that due to the COVID restrictions, the wedding will be a "very simple affair" and will take place at Javed's family home in Khandala.
In an interview with Bombay Times Akhtar said, "Yes, the wedding is taking place. Most of the preparations are being taken care of by the wedding planners".
Akhtar told the publication that the invitations are yet to be sent.
Akhtar also said that Shibani is a 'very nice girl' and the family likes her a lot. Farhan and Shibani often share posts and selfies on Instagram. Last month, Shibani wished Farhan on his birthday with a bunch of pictures of them twinning in black.
