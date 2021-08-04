Shibani Dandekar Speaks About Her Wedding Plans With Farhan Akhtar

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar, who have been in a relationship for three years, are one of the most talked-about celebrity couples. Of late, there have been speculations about their wedding too.

Now, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Shibani said that while she understands that there's a lot of interest around her and Farhan's wedding, she doesn't have an answer to the question yet.