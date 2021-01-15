Janhvi Kapoor Recalls the One Time She Lied To Her Father

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has recently revealed that she once lied to her father, Boney Kapoor, and flew to Las Vegas from Los Angeles when in fact she had told him that she was going out for a film. She spent the entire day roaming around the city and returned the next morning.

Janhvi spilled the beans on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s’ chat show What Women Want. “A big part of your childhood and your youth is to be a little bit of a rebel and do things that you are not supposed to do”, Kapoor said.

Janhvi added,