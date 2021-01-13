Janhvi's Film Shoot Briefly Disrupted by Farmers in Punjab

The shoot for Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film Good Luck Jerry was briefly disrupted on 11 January after farmers groups gathered at the location in Bassi Pathana in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib. Some media reports have suggested that the crowd refused to let the shoot continue until they were given assurance that Janvhi Kapoor would speak in favour of the ongoing farmers' protests. However, the film's producer told The Quint that the crowd had directed its anger at Bollywood at large, rather than Janhvi, and had criticised celebrities for staying silent about the ongoing protests against the Central government's new farm laws. They added that the situation has now been brought under control.