'Friends' Actor James Michael Tyler Dies; Jennifer Aniston, Kudrow Pay Tributes

The BBC report states that Tyler was diagnosed with prostrate cancer in 2018, which later spread to his bones. "Wanting to help as many people as possible, he bravely shared his story and became a campaigner for those with a prostate to get a... blood test as early as 40-years-old," his manager said in the statement.

Tyler had recently made a brief appearance on the Friends Reunion special via Zoom. "It was the most memorable 10 years of my life. I could not have imagined just a better experience", he had said.

Jennifer Aniston took to Instagram to mourn Tyler's demise. "Friends would not have been the same without you. Thank you for the laughter you brought to the show and to all of our lives. You will be so missed #JamesMichaelTyler", she wrote.