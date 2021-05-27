A Fan’s Account: 10 Best Things About the FRIENDS Reunion

We know that the actors are the ones who get all the credit for any film or show that does well. And though a true fan of FRIENDS will know the people – David Crane, Marta Kauffman, Kevin Bright – who made the show what it is, it was great that the Reunion got them to tell the stories from the time when FRIENDS hadn’t even become a huge hit.

Marta and David spoke about the casting process. Ross was written with David Schwimmer’s voice in mind. However, when they decided to make the show Schwimmer had left TV because of his bad experience on another sitcom. Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) came from a show titled Mad About You, where she played Ursula (a character that gets a mention in FRIENDS too as Phoebe’s twin). The makers said that Rachel’s character was the hardest and the last one to be cast.

“Rachel can be a very unlikable character. When we saw Jennifer, she was already working on another show and we decided to share her with that other series while it was on air. She just added this generosity to Rachel,” says David Crane. For a fan, these were stories that we had only read on forums over the years (sometimes with no truth attached to them), but hearing it from the actors and the makers made it a moment.