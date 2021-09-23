Gulshan Grover Reveals Why He Lost His Role as a James Bond Villain

After he was finalised for the role, Gulshan told Rediff that he told one of his friends about it and the news then appeared in the Daily Mail. “Unfortunately, it appeared before a formal announcement was made. That upset the producers, who replaced me with Mads Mikkelsen,” he said.

Gulshan Grover told Rediff that Prince Charles’ cousin had also asked him if he was going to be the next James Bond villain. The actor visited James Charles in October 24 at Clarence House in London’s St James Palace.

Casino Royale is a 2006 film which is part of the James Bond series. The film was directed by Martin Campbell and written by Robert Wade, Paul Haggis, and Neil Purvis. Casino Royale was also Daniel Craig’s first movie as the international spy. Mathematical genius and chess prodigy, Le Chiffre, is a private banker who finances international crime.

Grover is known for playing antagonists in films like Ram Lakhan, Hera Pheri, and Gangster. He has appeared in Hollywood films like Beeper, Blind Ambition, and Prisoners of the Sun.