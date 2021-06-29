I Don’t Know if It Was Fair, Depp Losing the Job: Mads Mikkelsen

Mikkelsen added that Warner Bros. was in a hurry to recast after Depp's exit and he agreed to the project since he loved the script.

“But they called me and they were obviously in a hurry, and I loved the script and so said yes. And I know it was controversial for many people, but that’s just the way it plays out once in a while,” he said.

Talking about this method for the role, Mikkelsen had told Collider that he won't be trying to copy Depp's style since it would be "creative suicide".