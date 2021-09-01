Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar Spoof Called Jacqueline From Tihar: Report

Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar would make spoof calls to actor Jacqueline Fernandez from Tihar Jail, Enforcement Directorate (ED) sources told India Today. Jacqueline reportedly fell victim to a scam allegedly carried out by Sukesh, through his partner Leena Paul. The ED recorded the statement of the actor regarding the money laundering case recently.

Sources told India Today that Sukesh would talk to Jacqueline by posing as a big personality. "When Jacqueline started to believe Sukesh, he would send her expensive chocolates and flowers as gifts", the sources added.