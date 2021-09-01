Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar Spoof Called Jacqueline From Tihar: Report
The ED had questioned Jacqueline Fernandez regarding a money laundering scam recently.
Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar would make spoof calls to actor Jacqueline Fernandez from Tihar Jail, Enforcement Directorate (ED) sources told India Today. Jacqueline reportedly fell victim to a scam allegedly carried out by Sukesh, through his partner Leena Paul. The ED recorded the statement of the actor regarding the money laundering case recently.
Sources told India Today that Sukesh would talk to Jacqueline by posing as a big personality. "When Jacqueline started to believe Sukesh, he would send her expensive chocolates and flowers as gifts", the sources added.
The report also states that ED officials have recovered the call records of Sukesh, through which they found out about the fraud with Jacqueline.
Sukesh Chandrashekhar is currently under trial and is at a jail in Delhi. He has been accused of extortion amounting to approximately Rs. 200 crores. He also reportedly has multiple other cases of extortion against him, India Today had reported.
