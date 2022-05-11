Jacqueline Fernandez Moves Delhi Court Seeking Permission to Travel Abroad

The plea stated, " The applicant has always joined the investigation before the Enforcement Directorate and remains ready and willing to abide by any such conditions that this Court may deem fit to impose if the prayer sought for is granted, in accordance with the law. Grave prejudice will be caused to the Applicant if her permission to travel abroad is denied, while no useful purpose will be served to the prosecuting agency if the Application is allowed.”

According to ANI, Jacqueline’ s plea sought permission to travel to Abu Dhabi from 17 to 22 May for the IIFA Awards 2022. It also submitted that the actor has been invited to the Cannes Film Festival which will be held from 17 to 28 May in France and has to be a part of the Dabangg show in Nepal on 27 and 28 May.