Jacqueline Fernandez Moves Delhi Court Seeking Permission to Travel Abroad

Jacqueline Fernandez seeks court's permission to travel abroad.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has moved a Delhi court seeking permission to have her passport released so she can travel abroad for 15 days for the IIFA (International Indian Film Academy) Awards in Abu Dhabi. In her plea, she sought permission to travel to UAE, France and Nepal, ANI reported.
Jacqueline was detained at the Mumbai airport last year due to a Look Out Circular against her in relation to the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving Sukesh Chandrasekhar.
The Delhi court has sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the actor’s application. The Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh on 11 May listed the matter for 18 May. Jacqueline’s lawyer Ajit Singh claimed that the ED has not named the actor as an accused in their chargesheet. However, the agency seized her passport allegedly without giving a reason.
The plea submitted that Jacqueline hails but has lived in India since 2009. It added that she is a famous Bollywood actor and is thus invited to events related to the film industry.
The plea stated, " has always joined the investigation before the Enforcement Directorate and remains ready and willing to abide by any such conditions that this Court may deem fit to impose if the prayer sought for is granted, in accordance with the law. Grave prejudice will be caused to the Applicant if her permission to travel abroad is denied, while no useful purpose will be served to the prosecuting agency if the Application is allowed.”
According to ANI, s plea sought permission to travel to Abu Dhabi from 17 to 22 May for the IIFA Awards 2022. It also submitted that the actor has been invited to the Cannes Film Festival which will be held from 17 to 28 May in France and has to be a part of the Dabangg show in Nepal on 27 and 28 May.
Jacqueline’s plea stated, "Only after the release of her passport and permission from this Court, the applicant will book tickets and will accordingly submit the detailed itinerary before this Court thereafter.”
The official Twitter handle of the ED had shared, on 30 April, that the agency has attached a fixed deposit worth Rs 7.27 crore in Jacqueline’s name in connection to the Chandrasekhar case. The actor has been questioned by the ED multiple times in the case.
(With inputs from ANI)
