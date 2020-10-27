Jaan Kumar Sanu's Mom Reacts to Rahul Vaidya's 'Nepotism' Remark

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu's mother Rita Bhattacharya has expressed her disappointment at Rahul Vaidya's 'nepotism' barb towards Jaan. Jaan, veteran playback singer Kumar Sanu's son, was shocked when Rahul targeted him in one of the episodes. "I hate nepotism. All the contestants are here because of their own hard work, Jaan is here because he is someone’s son. He doesn’t have any personality of his own", Rahul had said. To which Jaan retorted, "I am fortunate to be the son of Kumar Sanu". He added, “Baap pe mat ja (don't bring my father into this).”

Now, speaking to Spotboye, Rita Bhattacharya said,

"If Rahul feels that Jaan is in the show because of nepotism then how come they are both on the same platform right now? Jaan’s father Kumar Sanu has sung almost 23,000 songs till now, so being his son he must have at least sung 23 songs in the industry with his father’s support by now. But aisa nahi hai kyunki Jaan ne jo kuch bhi achieve kiya hai apni badolat aya hai. (But it isn’t so because whatever Jaan has achieved, he has done it on his own)".

Rita Bhattacharya also pointed out that Rahul Vaidya has conveniently forgotten that Jaan's singing helped them win a task. Jaan's mother also said that Kumar Sanu's wasn't very keen on his son joining Bigg Boss 14. "Jaan’s father did not want him to be a part of Bigg Boss, but it was Jaan’s choice as he wanted to prove himself. In spite of knowing how well Jaan can sing, Kumar Sanu didn't make calls to music directors or composers for his son. Because we believe that our children have to carve their own niche. If they are good, people will accept them". (With inputs from Spotboye)