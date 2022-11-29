'It's An Atrocity': Malaika & Ayushmann's 'Aap Jaisa Koi' Remix Gets Flak

'Aap Jaisa Koi' remix was slammed by netizans.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana‘s upcoming film An Action Hero is a genre bending film that hopes to showcase his character in a perilous situation both on and off camera. The film's song 'Aap Jaisa Koi', a remake of the hit 1980 track, which features Malaika Arora is getting flak for its supposed mediocre rendition of the pop classic. The song, which was originally sung by Pakistani singer, Nazia Hassan, was slammed by Twitter for not being able to match up to it's original. The original song had featured in the film Qurbani while Zeenat Aman grooved to its beats.
One user wrote, on Twitter, "another masterpiece being copied by Bollywood anyways this will always remain unmatched"
Adnan Siddiqui, the famous Pakistani actor, went on to say, "Is there something in the air that the world has suddenly developed a penchant for ruining perfect classics? Even re-creation requires talent. Nazia Hassan must be turning in her grave. #AppJaisaKo nahi.."
Another Twitter user went on to write, "Why. Why. Why. That Aap Jaisa Koi remake is an atrocity...it was unnecessary and the audacity to replace Nazia Hassan's voice with Zarah Khan MY HEAD IS HOT."
Other Twitter users wrote:
