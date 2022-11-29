'It's An Atrocity': Malaika & Ayushmann's 'Aap Jaisa Koi' Remix Gets Flak

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana‘s upcoming film An Action Hero is a genre bending film that hopes to showcase his character in a perilous situation both on and off camera. The film's song 'Aap Jaisa Koi', a remake of the hit 1980 track, which features Malaika Arora is getting flak for its supposed mediocre rendition of the pop classic. The song, which was originally sung by Pakistani singer, Nazia Hassan, was slammed by Twitter for not being able to match up to it's original. The original song had featured in the film Qurbani while Zeenat Aman grooved to its beats.