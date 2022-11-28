Ayushmann Khurrana Stops By Shah Rukh Khan's House 'Mannat' to Make a Wish

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Bandra house, Mannat, has always been a hotspot for his fans in Mumbai. Hundreds of people wait outside Mannat every day to get a glimpse of King Khan. On 27 November, another fan, in fact, one of Bollywood's most popular actors was part of the same crowd.

Taking to social media on Sunday, Ayushmann Khurrana posted a picture of himself, looking at Mannat from the sunroof of his car, among the swarm of fans waiting outside SRK's house.