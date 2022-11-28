Ayushmann Khurrana Stops By Shah Rukh Khan's House 'Mannat' to Make a Wish
Ayushmann Khurrana shared a picture of himself making a wish outside Mannat from the sunroof his car.
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Bandra house, Mannat, has always been a hotspot for his fans in Mumbai. Hundreds of people wait outside Mannat every day to get a glimpse of King Khan. On 27 November, another fan, in fact, one of Bollywood's most popular actors was part of the same crowd.
Taking to social media on Sunday, Ayushmann Khurrana posted a picture of himself, looking at Mannat from the sunroof of his car, among the swarm of fans waiting outside SRK's house.
Sharing his picture like a proud fan on Instagram, he captioned his post, "Mannat se guzar raha tha. Toh ek mannat maang li (Was passing by Mannat, so I asked for a wish) #AnActionHero #2ndDecember #SRKian.”
Take a look at it here:
Impressed by his gesture, several fans commented on Ayushmann's post calling him "the most down-to-earth" actor. Some even dropped red heart emojis in the comments section of his post.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann is all set for the release of his upcoming action-packed entertainer An Action Hero, alongside Jaideep Ahlawat. Directed by Anirudh Iyer, the film will hit the silver screens on 2 December.
