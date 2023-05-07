'It'll Be Quite Interesting': Ranbir Kapoor On 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani' Sequel
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Ranbir Kapoor has recently expressed his interest in a sequel to Ayan Mukerji's 2013 hit film, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, which also starred Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin.
During a recent virtual chat with his fans, the actor revealed that director Ayan Mukerji had a "nice story" for the sequel, but had to put it on hold after he got occupied with Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, also starring Ranbir.
This isn't the first time that Ranbir has hinted at the possibility of a sequel. In 2018, he spoke about Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2 in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, stating that Ayan had an idea for it, and that the story would be easier to make than Brahmāstra.
Currently, Ranbir is busy with his upcoming film Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. He also has Brahmāstra: Part Two and Three in the pipeline.
