Ayan Mukerji Shares Big Updates on Brahmastra Part 2 & 3; Confirms Release Dates

Mukerji captioned his post, "The Next Phase." In his note, he wrote, "Hi, the time has come - for some updates on the Brahmastra trilogy, the Astraverse and my life. After absorbing all the love and the feedback on Part One... I have been focused on creating the vision for Part Two and Part Three - which I now know will be bigger and more ambitious than Part One. I have learnt that we need a little more time to perfect the script of Brahmastra Two and Three..."

"I have decided that we are going to make the two films together - Allowing them to also release closer together. I have a timeline in place to achieve this, which I am sharing with you all today," he added.

Mukerji further revealed that, in addition to Brahmastra, he has another big project lined up. He wrote, "I also have another piece of news to share...The universe has presented we with a very special opportunity recently - a very special movie - to step into and direct. What the movie is...More on that when the time is right. An opportunity that challenges me and terribly excites me...One where I will learn, be inspired and where I will grow. So, I have decided to take it up."

He concluded his note by saying, "I am opening myself up to all the positive energies so I can do my best and contribute to that one thing that matters most to me - Indian cinema. Love and light, Ayan."

Here, take a look at his post: