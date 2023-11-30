'It Was Surreal': Vir Das Speaks About Winning An International Emmy

Vir Das won the International Emmy Award this year.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Stand-up comic and actor Vir Das won the International Emmy for Comedy on 21 November for his Netflix special Vir Das: Landing. The Quint spoke to Vir Das about his Emmy win and more.
Recalling the day at the awards Vir said, "The feeling was surreal. I don't remember a lot of it because I was focused on having a good time. The last time I was at the Emmys it was quite stressful, but this time I had a great time."
He added, "I was crestfallen when Shefali Shah did not win an Emmy. Then, when it came to my category they announced it was a tie. The statistical possibility of that was very rare. But that's when I realised that probably I have a shot."
Vir also spoke about the early days when he had gone to the United States and he had to do a bunch of odd jobs to survive. "I had graduated with a theatre major. After 9/11, jobs weren't so easy to come by for a brown man with a beard. So I was taking jobs that would pay me in cash. That's how I took up the jobs of a dishwasher and a doorman."

Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan
