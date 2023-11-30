'It Was Surreal': Vir Das Speaks About Winning An International Emmy

He added, "I was crestfallen when Shefali Shah did not win an Emmy. Then, when it came to my category they announced it was a tie. The statistical possibility of that was very rare. But that's when I realised that probably I have a shot."

Vir also spoke about the early days when he had gone to the United States and he had to do a bunch of odd jobs to survive. "I had graduated with a theatre major. After 9/11, jobs weren't so easy to come by for a brown man with a beard. So I was taking jobs that would pay me in cash. That's how I took up the jobs of a dishwasher and a doorman."

Watch the video for more.

Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan