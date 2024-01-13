Ira & Nupur's Mumbai Reception Will Have Over 2500 Guests, 9 Cuisines: Report

The publication quoted a source as saying, "Aamir Khan has extended a warm invitation to everyone in the industry. From Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan, Ambanis, Kapoors, Bhatts, Deols, everyone is expected to attend the grand wedding reception in Mumbai. For the wedding reception, Ambanis have given their venue at NMACC to accommodate the guests."

The source added, "The Khans have kept a plethora of menus for guests. A total of 9 different state cuisines are a part of the reception menu. The Gujarati menu apparently dominates the palate, with Lucknowi and Maharashtrian food also on the list."

Ira and Nupur exchanged rings and vows in the presence of family and close friends in Udaipur on 10 January. Photos from the "vows ceremony" were shared by the official wedding photographers Ethereal Studio on Instagram on Thursday, 11 January.