New Pics From Ira Khan & Nupur Shikhare’s Vows Ceremony In Udaipur

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare sealed the deal with a kiss on 10 January.
(Photo Courtesy: @etheralstudio/Instagram)
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, tied the knot with her longtime partner Nupur Shikhare in a dreamy Christian wedding in Udaipur on 10 January. The couple sealed the deal with a kiss as they exchanged wedding vows in the presence of their friends and family.
Several pictures from Ira and Nupur's wedding surfaced on social media that will melt your heart.
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikare had a dreamy Christian wedding in Udaipur.
Ira and Nupur kept it simple yet elegant in their wedding outfits.
Ira was escorted down the aisle by her parents, Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta.
Ira was captured dancing with her groom and father in some heartwarming pictures.
Ira's cousin Zayn Marie officiated her wedding to Nupur.
The couple exchanged wedding vows among their friends and family.
Aamir Khan was captured putting a white veil on Ira's hair.
Both Ira and Nupur were all smiles on their big day.
Nupur was escorted down the aisle with his mother.
Aamir Khan was all suited-up for the wedding.
Ira was captured in a candid moment with her parents.
Ira and Nupur posed with their families for a picture.
Ira and Nupur's vintage-style wedding cake.
Nupur with his best-men at the wedding.
Ira and Nupur looked perfect as they walked together down the aisle.
