‘Indian Media Has Gone Way Below Rwanda Radio’: Anubhav Sinha

In a recent conversation with The Quint, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha spoke about filmmaking, working in the industry as a newcomer, and responded to the criticism of his latest film Anek.
Sinha revealed that he knew filmmaking was his calling after a year of studying engineering. He also detailed his thoughts on nepotism and how he thinks the word has a negative connotation.
Talking about Anek, Sinha responded to the main criticism of the film about how it was a general perspective of the northeast and not based on a specific state. "It was a conscious decision to not call it one state," he said while explaining that Anek was more about how mainland India treats the northeast.
Anek released on Netflix on 26 June
