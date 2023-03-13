Deepika Padukone Looks Stunning In Her Oscars After-Party Look; See Pics

Deepika Padukone Looks Stunning In Her Oscars After Party Look
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Deepika Padukone was one of the presenters at this year's Academy Awards. Ahead of the live performance of the RRR song 'Naatu Naatu', the Bollywood actor introduced the track.
She took centre stage to talk about the song, stating: "It plays during a pivotal scene in RRR... In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film's anti-colonialist themes, it's also a total banger. Do you know Naatu? You're about to."
The song went on to win in the Best (Original Song) category. Moreover, Deepika Padukone looked stunning in black at the Oscars. She went on to look incredible in her Oscars after-party look as well.
Deepika took to Instagram to write, "And then the after…"
Take a look at her dress here:
Deepika looked gorgeous as she wore a pink dress for the Oscars after party. She was all smiles for the pictures. The actor, moreover, continued to wear her black gloves from her Oscars appearance and paired it with the pink dress and stockings.
Other than RRR which bagged an award for its song 'Naatu Naatu' in the Best Song category Kritika Golsalves' The Elephant Whisperers won for the Best Documentary (Short) category.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)