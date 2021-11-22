IFFI 2021 Kicks Off With Performances by Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh

The 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) kicked off on Sunday, 21 November, with performances by Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Shraddha Kapoor, Mouni Roy and Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D’Souza.

Salman danced to 'Hud Hud Dabangg' and other songs. Shraddha performed to 'Kar Har Maidan Fateh', 'Badal Pe Paon Hain', while Riteish and Genelia shook their leg to Marathi songs.