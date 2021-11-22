IFFI 2021 Kicks Off With Performances by Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh perform at IFFI 2021.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
The 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) kicked off on Sunday, 21 November, with performances by Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Shraddha Kapoor, Mouni Roy and Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D’Souza.
Salman danced to 'Hud Hud Dabangg' and other songs. Shraddha performed to 'Kar Har Maidan Fateh', 'Badal Pe Paon Hain', while Riteish and Genelia shook their leg to Marathi songs.
Karan Johar and Maniesh Paul were the hosts for the opening ceremony of IFFI 2021. The function was also attended by politicians such as Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur and Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant. Hema Malini was honoured with the Indian Personality of the Year award at the event.
The IFFI will run till 28 November and will feature 148 films from about 73 countries in the International Section.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)