Vaccine Hesitancy in 'Muslim Areas' in Maha; Salman Khan Comes to The Rescue
Maharashtra Public Health Minister has said there is a vaccine hesitancy in 'Muslim-dominated' areas.
Maharashtra Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said that there is a hesitancy to take COVID-19 vaccines in the 'Muslim dominated areas' of the state, and the government will take the help of Salman Khan to convince people to take the shot, PTI reported.
"There is still some hesitancy in the Muslim-dominated areas. We have decided to use Salman Khan and religious leaders to convince the Muslim community to take the vaccine," Tope told reporters on Tuesday, 16 November.
"Religious leaders and film actors wield great influence and people listen to them," he added.
Tope also said that Maharashtra is leading in terms of the number of vaccine shots administered. Over 10.25 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far, and by the end of November all eligible persons will have received at least the first dose, the minister said.
