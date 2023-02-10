'I Thought The Movie Was Outstanding': Steven Spielberg on SS Rajamouli’s RRR

The two filmmakers had previously met and Spielberg during the conversation interjected that he hadn't watched the film then, pointing out that he watched the film last week and he thoroughly enjoyed it.

During the course of the interview, which is available on Reliance Entertainment's YouTube channel, Spielberg said, “I thought your movie was outstanding. It was just amazing.” Adding, “I couldn’t believe my eyes – it was like eye candy.. it was extraordinary to look at and experience.”

Rajamouli responded to the praise by saying: “I can almost get up from the chair and do a dance – it means a lot to me.”

Speaking about the performances in the film, Spielberg told Rajamouli, “I thought the performances of Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia (Bhatt) and all of the cast, and my girl Alison Duddy, in your movie, I was kind of happy how you ended her story as she was so heinous as was her husband, were amazing. It was a beautiful visual style and extraordinary to look at and experience. So, congratulations for RRR.”

Rajamouli had earlier said that he had met "god" when he met Spielberg.

RRR has left the audience and critics enthralled in the West. The film recently won a Golden Globe Award for its energetic track, 'Naatu Naatu.' Moreover, it won two Critics Choice Awards in the categories of 'Best Foreign Language Film' and 'Best Song.'

It has also scored an Oscar nomination for its song 'Naatu Naatu.'