'I Stand With My Union': Priyanka Chopra Jonas Joins Hollywood Actors' Strike

For the first time in 43 years, the Hollywood actor's union, SAG-AFTRA has gone on strike. Notable actors like Matt Damon, Margot Robbie and others supported the union's fight for a fair compensation for their labour.

Joining the bevy of actors, writers, directors and several other Hollywood biggies, is Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a poster of the strike with the caption, "I stand with my union and colleagues. In solidarity, we build a better tomorrow."