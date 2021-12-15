Fawad Khan to Return to Indian Screens After 5 Yrs; Reunites With Sanam Saeed

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan is all set to return to the Indian screens five years after his appearance in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, as per a report by mid-day. Fawad will be featuring in Zindagi's next original, a yet-to-be-titled show that blends fantasy and magic realism within the backdrop of a family reunion.

The show is being helmed by Asim Abbasi, who directed the acclaimed series Churails. Fawad will be reuniting with his Zindagi Gulzar Hai co-star Sanam Saeed for the show.

Zindagi's official Instagram handle shared the first looks of Fawad and Sanam.