Fawad Khan to Return to Indian Screens After 5 Yrs; Reunites With Sanam Saeed

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan is all set to return to the Indian screens five years after his appearance in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, as per a report by mid-day. Fawad will be featuring in Zindagi's next original, a yet-to-be-titled show that blends fantasy and magic realism within the backdrop of a family reunion.
The show is being helmed by Asim Abbasi, who directed the acclaimed series Churails. Fawad will be reuniting with his Zindagi Gulzar Hai co-star Sanam Saeed for the show.
Zindagi's official Instagram handle shared the first looks of Fawad and Sanam.
Speaking to mid-day Fawad says, "Zindagi is taking brave decisions when it comes to storytelling. From mainstream content to avant garde and noir, the platform is experimenting with different genres. I feel there’s a place for everyone in this artistic landscape.”
Sanam tells the publication, "I am thrilled to be collaborating with Asim Abbasi again. I can't wait for everyone to see the magic that has been created in the beautiful limbo land".
Fawad has been a part of Bollywood films such as Khoobsurat and Kapoor and Sons. He was supposed to feature in Aditya Dhar's Raat Baaki, but the film was put on hold following the ban on Pakistani artistes after the 2016 Uri attacks.
