Like My Privacy: Neetu Kapoor on Not Living With Riddhima, Ranbir

Actor Neetu Kapoor opened up about her journey as a mother and growing into an independent person, in a recent interview with Filmfare. Neetu said that she cherishes privacy and cited that as the reason for not staying with her kids Riddhima Kapoor Sahni or Ranbir Kapoor. She believes that her children should 'be settled' in their own lives but encourages them to stay in touch.
"I want them to be busy with their lives. I say mere dil mein raho, mere sar pe mat chadho (stay in my heart, don’t stand on my head)," she said, and added, "I like my privacy. I am used to this way of life."
Neetu recalled that while she used to 'howl for days' when Riddhima left for London, she didn't do the same when Ranbir left. "He (Ranbir) told me, mom you don’t love me. But it isn’t that. It was just that I had gotten used to that life, of living away from a child. So when it happened again, I was prepared. I think those times when they were abroad made me stronger and made me feel that I am okay being alone," she revealed
She added, "Also, they have to get on with their lives. I get happy when they come, but I want them to go back to their homes and be settled. I just say one thing, don’t meet me every day, but stay connected. I don’t want them to be around me all the time, I am very independent that way. I love my life the way it is."
Neetu Kapoor made her acting debut in the 1960s as a child actor in films like Suraj and Do Kaliyaan. Earlier in May, she'd shared a throwback post from that time, with a snippet of the song Murga Murgi Pyaar Se Dekhe from Do Kaliyaan.
Neetu went on to work in several films in her career spanning decades. She's all set to make her comeback with Raj Mehta directorial Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Prajakta Koli, and Manish Paul.
