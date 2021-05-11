Huma Qureshi, Zack Snyder Set Up Temporary COVID Facility in Delhi

Huma Qureshi and Hollywood director Zack Snyder have collaborated with the organization Save The Children to contribute towards COVID relief in Delhi. To that goal, they will help set up a 'temporary hospital facility' in the state to help patients dealing with the virus. During the second wave, Delhi is one of the worst-affected states in the country.

Across India, people have been struggling to find beds, oxygen supplies, and medicines for loved ones and sometimes strangers. While the health infrastructure of the country tries to deal with the rising cases, many Indian and international celebrities have contributed towards COVID relief.