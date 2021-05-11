Watch: Zack Snyder on Choosing Huma Qureshi for ‘Army of the Dead’

Filmmaker Zack Snyder returns to meddle around with zombies once again with his latest Netflix film Army of the Dead. Snyder, who began his career as a filmmaker with Dawn of the Dead in 2004 doubles up as both director and cinematographer for Army of the Dead starring Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Tig Notaro, Omari Hardwick and Huma Qureshi among others. Speaking to The Quint, Snyder tells us about the ties with Dawn of the Dead, how he enjoyed working as both director and cinematographer on his new film and about casting Indian actor Huma Qureshi in the zombie survival thriller. Watch the video for more.