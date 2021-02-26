Hrithik vs Kangana Case: Crime Branch Summons Roshan on Saturday

The Mumbai Crime Branch CIU (Crime Intelligence Unit), which is currently probing a complaint filed by Hrithik Roshan in 2016 in the Hrithik vs Kangana email case, has summoned the Koi Mil Gaya actor on Saturday (27 February) to record his statement, as per a report by ANI.
In his complaint, Hrithik Roshan had alleged that someone posing as him was emailing Kangana Ranaut from a fabricated ID. However, Kangana had claimed that the ID was given to her by Hrithik himself and they continued exchanges messages through that till 2014. Hrithik Roshan had also reportedly submitted his laptop and phone to the police while they were probing the case.
Hrithik sent a legal notice after Kangana called him a "silly ex" in an interview. He also quashed claims that they were having an affair.
Reports have claimed that Kangana had sent a number of mails to Hrithik when they were allegedly dating in 2014. Hrithik had said that he received over a thousand mails, most of which were 'personal and absurd'.
Kangana had alleged then that Hrithik gave her the new ID as he did not want his divorce proceedings to be hampered.
(With inputs from ANI)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined