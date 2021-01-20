Kangana Says Arnab Goswami Was Ashamed of His Hrithik Interview

Kangana Ranaut has responded to the alleged leaked WhatsApp messages of Arnab Goswami in which the Republic TV founder claims that actor Hrithik Roshan told him that Kangana "has erotomania" and is "sexually possessed (sic)" with him.

"Lofty minds do not speak of unimportant matters but small minds only like to harp on insignificant things. Arnab (Goswami) told me that this is what Hrithik Roshan told him when I met him in 2019. He said that he was ashamed of the 2017 interview he did with Hrithik, understand?" tweeted Kangana in Hindi.