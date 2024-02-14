'Strength Isn't Always Being Rambo': Hrithik Pens Note After Muscle Injury

Hrithik Roshan shares mirror selfie with crutches after muscle injury.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Hrithik Roshan took to social media on Wednesday, 14 February to share a picture of himself on crutches, revealing that he suffered a muscle injury.
Along with the mirror selfie, the actor penned a long note on Instagram, explaining what strength means to him and reminiscing about the time his grandfather refused to be in a wheelchair despite his injury.
In the caption of his post, Hrithik wrote, "Good afternoon. How many of you out there ever needed to be on crutches or a wheelchair n how did that make you feel? I remember my grandfather refusing to sit on a wheelchair at the airport because it wouldn’t align with his own mental image of himself as 'strong'. I remember saying 'But Deda, its just an injury and nothing to do with how old you are! It will help heal the injury n not damage it further!' It made me so sad to see how strong he needed to be just to hide the fear n embarrassment on the inside. I couldn’t make sense of it. Made me feel helpless. I argued that the age factor is not applicable cause he needs the wheelchair for an injury and not his old age. He refused n kept the strong image on display for strangers (who literally didn’t care). It worsened his pain and delayed the healing."
"There definitely is merit in that kind of conditioning, its a virtue. It’s the mentality of a soldier. My dad comes from the same conditioning. MEN are strong. But if you say soldiers never need crutches And even when they medically do, they must refuse, just for the sake of keeping the illusion of strong intact, then I just think that the virtue has been stretched so far that it borders on plain stupidity. I believe true strength is being relaxed , composed and fully aware that nothing, not crutches, not a wheelchair, not any inability or vulnerability - and certainly not any sitting position can lessen or alter the image of that GIANT that you are on the inside," the actor added.
He concluded his caption by saying, "Strength is not always being Rambo against all odds with a machine gun saying 'fuck em!' That’s applicable sure. Sometimes. And it’s the kind we all aspire for. Even me. But the more coveted one is strength when there is no one to fight on the outside. It’s that quiet fight on the inside between you and the 'image' of you. If you come out of that one feeling like wanting to do a slow dance by yourself , then you’re my hero. Anyways, pulled a muscle yesterday woke up wanting to reach out about this notion of strength. This is ofcourse a bigger conversation, the crutches is just a metaphor. If you get it, you get it."
Several Bollywood celebs commented on Hrithik's post, wishing him a speedy recovery. The Fighter actor's girlfriend, Saba Azad, also commented on the post and wrote, "My love you a giant if I ever seen one.”
Hrithik's father, producer Rakesh Roshan, also commented. He wrote, "More strength to you." "Heal up," added Varun Dhawan.
Have a look:
Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik was last seen in filmmaker Siddharth Anand's Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone. The actor will be next seen in War 3.
