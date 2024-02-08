Fighter Box Office Day 14: Hrithik Roshan Film Mints Rs 320 Crore Worldwide

A still from Fighter.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Director Siddharth Anand's high-budget action film, Fighter, is experiencing a decline in box office performance, hitting its lowest single-day earnings on its 14th day of release with Rs 2.7 crore in India.
Despite facing no competition over the past two weeks, the upcoming release of Shahid Kapoor's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya on Friday is expected to impact Fighter's chances of crossing the Rs 200 crore mark.
According to trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Fighter has grossed Rs 318 crore worldwide so far, and should pass the Rs 320 crore mark today.
Featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, Fighter has primarily attracted an urban audience, affecting its weekday performance, as per trade analysts. The film initially saw a significant drop on its first Monday but showed a slight recovery over its second weekend, only to experience another decline afterward.
