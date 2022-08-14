‘Don’t Miss This Gem’: Hrithik Roshan Hails 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha released in theatres on Thursday, 11 August in theatres. Since then, the movie has received mixed reactions.

While some think it has lived up to the original film Forrest Gump, others aren’t very pleased with the way it has turned out. Actor Hrithik Roshan, however, is among the fans of the movie, and has taken to his social media accounts to praise it.