‘Don’t Miss This Gem’: Hrithik Roshan Hails 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Hrithik Roshan praises Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha released in theatres on Thursday, 11 August in theatres. Since then, the movie has received mixed reactions.
While some think it has lived up to the original film Forrest Gump, others aren’t very pleased with the way it has turned out. Actor Hrithik Roshan, however, is among the fans of the movie, and has taken to his social media accounts to praise it.
“Just watched LAAL SINGH CHADDA. I felt the HEART of this movie. Pluses and minuses aside, this movie is just magnificent. Don’t miss this gem guys ! Go ! Go now . Watch it. It’s beautiful. Just beautiful,” he wrote on Twitter.
He even shared a story on Instagram, that was in turn shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan who thanked him for his praises.
Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan and was recently featured on the Oscars’ official page.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)