'Laal Singh Chaddha', the Musical Experiment That It Could Have Been

The epic soundtrack of Forrest Gump was a unique combination of Alan Silvestri's heart-touching original score and iconic anthems of 60s, 70s and the early 80s. In Laal Singh Chaddha, Pritam has tried to find the emotional core of the film with his music but did the makers miss out on a fantastic opportunity to experiment with some timeless and iconic Hindi film songs?

I am not a Bollywood insider, so I wouldn’t know; maybe they had the thought but getting the rights of the songs may have been an expensive proposition. Or perhaps the bigger problem with hits of yesteryears is the fact that they have been already filmed on other stars.

The makers of Forrest Gump clearly didn’t have any of these typical ‘hindi-filmy’ problems. The songs they used were not film songs but iconic songs spanning many decades. In Laal Singh Chaddha, Pritam and Amitabh Bhattacharya do all the heavy lifting; and you can’t question their effort and sincerity.

There are two outstanding tracks, ‘Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi’ sung by Arijit Singh and the duet ‘Tere Hawale’ by Arijit and Shilpa Rao.

The harmonium interludes are just beautiful in the latter; haven’t heard the instrument used so beautifully in a Bollywood track for a very long time.