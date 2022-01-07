'Hope This Passes Soon': Swara Bhasker Tests Positive For COVID-19

Swara Bhasker has tested COVID positive.
Actor Swara Bhasker has tested positive for COVID-19. Swara is currently staying with her parents in Delhi. She took to Instagram to share the news.
"Hello Covid! Just got my RT-PCR test result and have tested positive. Been isolating and in quarantine. Symptoms include fever, a splitting headache and loss of taste. Double vaccinated so hope this passes soon. So grateful for family and to be at home. Stay safe everyone", Swara wrote.
Swara added that she developed the symptoms on 5 January, and since then she and her family have been isolating. The actor also urged everyone to mask up and stay safe.
Swara was last seen in the web series Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rahta Hai. She is currently working on the upcoming film Jahaan Chaar Yaar. Her film Sheer Qorma is yet to get a release date in India.
As COVID-19 cases in the country show an exponential surge, India on Friday, 7 January, recorded 1,17,100 fresh coronavirus cases – significantly higher than the 90,928 cases on Thursday.
