'Hope This Passes Soon': Swara Bhasker Tests Positive For COVID-19

Actor Swara Bhasker has tested positive for COVID-19. Swara is currently staying with her parents in Delhi. She took to Instagram to share the news.

"Hello Covid! Just got my RT-PCR test result and have tested positive. Been isolating and in quarantine. Symptoms include fever, a splitting headache and loss of taste. Double vaccinated so hope this passes soon. So grateful for family and to be at home. Stay safe everyone", Swara wrote.