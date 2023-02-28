Hollywood Critics Association Clarifies Why RRR's Jr NTR Missed the Award Show

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, bagged four big awards at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards that were held recently. While Rajamouli and Charan went on stage to collect the trophy, Jr NTR was missing from the award ceremony.

On Tuesday, 28 February, the Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) issued a statement clarifying that the actor had been invited. However, he had to skip the awards show due to an ongoing shooting project in India.