'His Legacy Will Forever Linger': Madhuri, Sonu Nigam Remember Pankaj Udhas

Iconic ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas passed away due to prolonged illness on Monday, 26 February. He was in his early 70s. The news of his demise shocked many in the film and music fraternities.

Celebrities like Madhuri Dixit, Manoj Bajpayee, Sushmita Sen, Sonu Nigam, Salim Merchant, and Divya Dutta, among others, mourned the death of the actor on social media.