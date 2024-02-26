Music Legend Pankaj Udhas Passes Away After Prolonged Illness

Pankaj Udhas passed away on Monday, 26 February.
(Photo Courtesy: X)
India's Ghazal icon Pankaj Udhas passed away on Monday, 26 February after suffering from a prolonged illness. He was in his early 70s. The news of his demise was shared by his family on social media.
Udhas' daughter Naayab Udhas, took to Instagram to post an official statement that read, "With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhar on February 26, 2024, due to a prolonged illness."
Have a look:
Udhas, born in 1951, gained fame with his 1980 ghazal album 'Aahat.' He sang the iconic track 'Chitthi Aayee Hai' for Sanjay Dutt's iconic film, Naam. Udhas also released albums and hosted concerts, earning India's fourth-highest civilian award, the Padma Shri.
