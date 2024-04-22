Here's Why Priyanka Chopra Will Not Be Attending the Met Gala 2024

Talking about Euphoria actor Zendaya, who will also ve attending the event this year, Chopra added, "She’s amazing, so we definitely look forward to her.”

Priyanka walked the Met red carpet with her musician-husband Nick Jonas in 2017. The event was also the couple's first official public appearance. While, Chopra had worn Valentino's risqué thigh-slit gown, Jonas was seen in an oversized suit.

The 2024 Met Gala will take place on Monday, 6 May, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. This year, the theme for the event is 'The Garden of Time'. It will also mark the opening of the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.'

As per reports, Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth will co-chair the grand event this year.